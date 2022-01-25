Fiat Cronos with CVT gearbox already circulates without camouflage

Fiat is preparing more changes to be a national portfolio and one of the next releases will be the Cronos CVT.

The compact sedan made in Argentina will soon arrive with the same transmission as the Pulse and Strada models, offered in the Drive, Audace, Impetus and Ranch versions, respectively.

Very close to appearing, the Fiat Cronos CVT shows up on the streets without camouflage and showing the novelty in the trunk, as can be seen in this photo from @gessnermotors.

The photo was taken by the channel’s follower, Cristiano Abade. In the image you can see the “AT” badge, even though the system is CVT.

In any case, it is also automatic and will allow Cronos to have a package with more comfort when driving with this gearbox, focused especially on linearity and economy.

Equipped with a 1.3 Firefly 8V (L7) engine, the Fiat Cronos Drive, as seen in the images, will have 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, both at 6,250 rpm.

With 13.2 kgfm in the petroleum derivative and 13.7 kgfm in the vegetable fuel, both at 4,000 rpm, the Fiat Cronos CVT should present good consumption, as well as its brothers.

As a 2023 line, Cronos will probably receive this box without paddle shifts on the steering wheel on the Drive, which would only be available in the Precision and HGT versions.

These will be able to have the GSE 1.0 Turbo with up to 130 horsepower. As with the Cronos, the Argo will also receive the CVT gearbox, which has manual shifts on the lever and can offer paddle shifts.

Argo Trekking and HGT are also expected to have the GSE 1.0 Turbo engine, allowing you to extract more of that engine for a better ride.

Thus, Fiat will complete the change of its portfolio with the combination 1.3 CVT and, possibly, 1.0 Turbo CVT in the two already known compacts.

Otherwise, a new version should emerge for both, using the 1.3 engine with CVT in an offer that will not raise prices as much, something Fiat avoided with the Strada Ranch.

[Fotos: Reprodução]