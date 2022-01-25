Fight and fire leave 18 dead at Indonesian nightclub

At least 18 people died after a clash between two local groups caused a fire at a nightclub in Sorong, in Indonesia’s West Papua province, police said.

“The confrontation took place at 23:00 on Monday. It was a conflict that extended into a clash on Saturday,” Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan said in a statement.

One victim was stabbed and the other 17 died in the fire at the Double O nightclub.

“We found 17 bodies at Double O, they were on the second floor. We transported the bodies to the hospital,” said Edward Panjaitan of the Sorong Police Health Department.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which destroyed much of the property. A burnt-out vehicle was in front of the scene.

“The nightclub was set on fire from the first floor. We tried to evacuate as many people as possible, but after the firefighters put out the flames, we found some bodies,” said the police chief.

Authorities said the clash involved two ethnic groups.

“It started with a disagreement between two members of each group,” said Setiawan.

“We tried to mediate between the groups and convene the leaders before the conflict of the night,” he added.

The police sent reinforcements to the city to prevent further clashes.

Sorong is the access point to the coral-rich Raja Ampat Islands and is the largest city in the province of West Papua, with a crucial port for the country.

The location is relatively quiet compared to other parts of the province, which have seen clashes between separatist insurgents and Indonesian security forces.

The rebels have intensified the fighting recently, with attacks on highways, schools and hospitals that they claim have ties to the military.

In response, the authorities reinforced the presence of the military and police.

The province borders Papua New Guinea on the island of New Guinea, north of Australia.

Papua, a former Dutch colony, is rich in minerals and declared independence in 1961, but Indonesia took control of the territory two years later with a promise to organize an independence referendum.

The subsequent vote in favor of remaining part of Indonesia was considered fraudulent by many residents.

Papua’s Melanesian population, mostly Christian, shares few cultural ties with the rest of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country.

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat