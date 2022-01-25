Financial market raises inflation forecast for this year

Financial institutions consulted weekly by the Central Bank (BC) estimate, in a bulletin released today (24), that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, should close 2022 at 5.15%. A week ago, the market forecast was that inflation would end the year at 5.09%. Four weeks ago, it was 5.03%.

For 2023, the market maintained last week’s inflation expectation of 3.4%. In 2024, the forecast is also the same as last week.

the bulletin focus gathers the market projection for the main economic indicators of the country. In this week’s estimate, the Focus indicates the same variation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) registered seven days ago, of 0.29%. Four weeks ago, the market predicted growth in the Brazilian economy of 0.42%.

The bulletin also records a decrease in GDP growth expectations for 2023, from 1.75% last week to 1.69%. For 2024, the projection remained stable at 2%.

Interest rate and exchange

The market forecast for the basic interest rate, the Selic, in 2022, was also stable in relation to that released last week, 11.75% per year. Four weeks ago, the projection was that the Selic would close 2022 at 11.5% per year.

The rate, defined by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is currently at 9.25% per year. At the next meeting of the body, in February, the Copom has already signaled that it should raise the Selic by another 1.5 percentage points.

For the end of 2023, the estimate is that the base rate will fall to 8% per year, the same as last week. For 2024, the forecast for the Selic is 7% per year, the same rate as the previous week.

Market expectations for the dollar rate in 2022 also remained the same as projected last week, R$5.60. Next year, the projection is for a high exchange rate. For 2023, the forecast for the dollar exchange rate rose from R$5.46 to R$5.50 and, for 2024, it remained stable at R$5.40.