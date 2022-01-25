Find out how much each look used by Jade Picon on reality

Jade Picon, one of the participants of the “cabin” group of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), was already known before the reality show as a fashion influencer.

Since joining the program, she has been showing several looks that have been drawing attention, even at bedtime. Check out the clothes Jade has worn so far and find out how much each one cost:

The piece chosen by Jade Picon to debut in the reality show was a jumpsuit from “Poster Girl”, a British women’s clothing brand. On the company’s website, the jumpsuit, which is called “Jetta Jumpsuit”, is valued at £175, equivalent to R$1,300.

Even at bedtime, Jade did not go unnoticed with her looks. The digital influencer wore pajamas from the Australian brand “My Mum Made It”.

She paired the “soft rib twist lounge pants” with the blouse, which costs $99, with the “soft rib twist top” blouse, valued at $59. The price of the set, converted to reais, is just over R$ 870.

Jade was the subject of controversy when she took her first swim in the pool for covering her belly button, but the bikini she wore also drew attention. The model, made in crochet and printed with flowers, is from the Brazilian brand “Feline”.

The piece worn by Jade is the “crochet flower bikini curtain”, from R$379.

In her first live appearance on the show, Jade chose the “ivy mesh mock neck dress in chocolate” dress by Isalis, a US brand.

The price of the dress on the company’s website is R$342.

For the formation of the wall, which took place last night, the look chosen by the sister was the “mystic mesh dress”. The dress may have brought luck to Jade, who escaped the show’s hot spot by performing the round-trip wearing the piece.

The outfit is from the UK-based brand Jaded London and costs R$376.

