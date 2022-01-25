Find out how to watch Corinthians debut at Paulisto against Ferroviria

Corinthians will play their first game of the season on Tuesday night, at 9 pm, when they host Ferroviária at Neo Química Arena. For fans who cannot watch the game in loco, there are two broadcast options.

The first one is on behalf of the Paulista Federation itself, which will show the game on Paulistao Play. The other option is the Premiere, a paid TV channel that also works on the pay per view. In the second case, the narration is by Everaldo Marques and the comments are by PVC.

It is important to remember that the maximum capacity of fans has been reduced. Only 70% of Neo Química Arena will be open to fans, which limits the stadium to around 34,000 people. To buy tickets for the match, just click here.

There is also the possibility of following the game through the My Helm. Here, there are three options that let fans know about all the moves and also allow Corinthians fans to interact with each other. Are they:

the real time of My Helm starts at 8pm, always an hour before the ball rolls, with pre-game information and minute-by-minute updates;

starts at 8pm, always an hour before the ball rolls, with pre-game information and minute-by-minute updates; transmission on Youtube of My Helm , which starts at 6pm and features live narration and pre- and post-game commentary;

, which starts at 6pm and features live narration and pre- and post-game commentary; transmission on Youtube from Cola, Fiel!, which starts at 7pm, with Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli, also with narration and commentary throughout the match;

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, is part of Group A in Paulistão, alongside Água Santa, Inter de Limeira and Guarani. In this phase, teams face opponents from other groups, totaling 12 rounds.

See more at: Campeonato Paulista, Corinthians x Ferroviria, Neo Qumica Arena, Corinthians fans and Game broadcasting.