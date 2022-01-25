Find out where to watch Santos vs Palmeiras live and online · TV News

The game Santos x Palmeiras, valid for the final of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, takes place this Tuesday (25), at 10 am (Brasilia time). The match will be played at Allianz Parque, home of the alviverde team. Globo, SporTV and Rede Vida will broadcast live. The options to watch online are the Globoplay streaming and Globo Channels.

The fish advanced to the decision after beating América-MG by 3 to 0. The verdão defeated São Paulo by 1 to 0, in a game marked by an invasion of the field by the organized fans of São Paulo. The young striker Caio, from the tricolor, helped to contain the confusion and prevented the Palmeiras from being attacked.

On open TV, the duel will only be broadcast to the State of São Paulo. Anyone who is in the region can watch it for free and online through the “Agora na Globo” function on Globoplay.

SporTV will show the match throughout Brazil. Channel subscribers can follow through the Canalis Globo app or website. Just enter the data of the respective operator. The combo Globoplay + live channels is another alternative. The monthly fee for the service is R$49.90, while the annual plan costs R$42.90.

Rede Vida will also show Santos x Palmeiras. The same content from open TV is available to watch for free on the broadcaster’s website through the “live” tab.

Sao Paulo Cup Final

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior returned after a one-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the 52nd edition of the tournament, held since 1969. The final is on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, celebrated this Tuesday (25th). With Pacaembu closed for renovation, the decisive match will take place at Allianz Parque, with a single crowd.