First sex shop dedicated to people with cancer opens in UK | Look how nice it is

A duo of artists and former cancer patients founded, in the UK, the first sex toy store dedicated to people facing or have faced the disease.

Creators Brian Lobel and Joon-Lynn Goh describe the project as “an online store, a work of art, and a public campaign about how people living with and after cancer can take action on their own health and well-being.”

Opened in October 2021, the sex shop sells sex products and kits designed specifically for this audience.

“People with cancer are going through a lot of emotions, trauma and priorities, which can make sex less desirable or viable,” the store says in its presentation.

The idea is to offer items that help patients deal with possible consequences of the disease or treatment on their sex life, such as scarring, weight loss or gain, lack of interest in sex, exhaustion, erectile dysfunction and vaginal dryness.

Among the products on sale is, for example, a small but powerful vibrator for less sensitive body regions or external areas where penetration can be painful.

According to the store’s founders, the toys are developed in collaboration with patients, nurses, psychosexual therapists, activists and sex toy experts.