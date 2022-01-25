Flávia dribbles Death in an anti-disaster operation · TV news

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) is going to be in trouble in The More Life, the Better!. The dancer will try to warn Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) about a sabotage at Terrare Comésticos, but will end up arrested by Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) in a company room. With no alternatives, she will use the window to go out and face Death (A Maia) in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The young woman will take a risk this Monday (14) in Mauro Wilson’s plot. She will have discovered that Marcelo changed the formula of the new release of Terrare Comésticos, and the cream is now itchy for those who use it.

“Paula will be devastated when the guests use the cream and everyone starts scratching themselves… It will be the end of Terrare!”, says the girl, worried about her friend’s success.

Desperate to warn Baby’s fiancée (Vladimir Brichta), Flávia will try to get out of there on a scaffolding positioned near the window. “Take a deep breath and don’t look down. I just need to go through the meeting room and then let Paula know. That’s all”, the young woman will remember, quite nervous.

Before reaching the room, the platform will start to shake, and Flavia will lose her balance. Hanging several meters from the ground, the character played by Valentina Herszage will have a vision of Death right there.

“Did you come to take me? Am I the one who’s going to die?”, she asked, scared. She, however, will not be taken away by the mystical creature and will yet have to see Paula’s undoing. Sabotage will work, and the businesswoman will be in trouble.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela will be on the air until May. Then, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starred by Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

