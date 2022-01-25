follow everything from the Copinha final straight from Allianz Parque

Palmeiras and Santos face each other this Tuesday (25) at Allianz Parque and decide the title of the Copa São Paulo 2022

The day has come! on the day the city ​​of São Paulo turns 468 years old, the traditional cup will know your new champion. Two sensations from the 2022 edition, palm trees and saints play at Allianz Parque, with the ball rolling from 10 am (Brasilia time).

The great highlight of the alviverde team is the young Endrick, only 15 years old, appointed as the main promise of the club’s youth category in this generation. THE ESPN.com.br, even anticipated last week the interest of Europeans in the player.

Scout professionals from two English clubs, in addition to Rennes, from France, came to Brazil to follow the boy’s performance. However, Palmeiras is not worried about the harassment of the Old Continent. The European press points out that Barcelona and Real Madrid are already waging a backstage ‘war’ for the alviverde jewel.

From the Fish side, eyes are on Rwan Seco. Author of 13 goals in 18 games for the under-20 in 2021, the striker has already scored six goals in eight games in this edition of Copinha. With a contract signed until December 2024, the player should be promoted to the main squad after Tuesday’s decision.

