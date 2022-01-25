Follower sues Deolane Bezerra and asks for R$ 15 thousand in compensation | Column Fábia Oliveira

Deolane Bezerra became the target of a lawsuit filed by one of her followers, who accuses her of false advertising. Thaina Silva Carvalho claims to have acquired, through the disclosure made by Deolane, a free sample of the product ‘Detona Gordura’, which proposes healthy weight loss, but discovered that it was a fraud.

The publicity made by the ex-fiancée of MC Kevin said that, paying only the shipping, in the amount of R$ 29.90, the consumer would receive at home 120 capsules of the product as a free sample. However, after requesting the shipment of the product, Thaina says that she received at her home only a pack of ten pills, unaccompanied by any information regarding the composition of the product, technical manager, identification of the manufacturer, dosage, adverse reactions and leaflet.

“Given that the number of capsules sent, in addition to being below what was promised, is inefficient to obtain any result capable of leading the author to buy the product to continue with the weight loss and reduction process. of body measurement”, maintains the girl’s lawyer.

In this way, (Deolane and the company Detona Gordura, which is also the defendant in the action), they broadcast misleading advertising, as they used false promises as an attraction to purchase the product, with the clear intention of misleading consumers into purchasing the advertised product, without any clear and adequate information about it, in addition to the supply in inexpressive quantity”, completes Thaina’s defense.

Thaina requests compensation from Deolane and the company Detona Gordura in the amount of R$ 15 thousand for moral damages. She also asks that the 120 capsules of the product that were initially promised in the advertising carried out by Deolane be sent, but that the pills be accompanied by the leaflet that informs all their origin. The follower is willing to face Deolane and Detona Fat in a conciliation hearing.