Foods that enhance and improve health and well-being

Everyone has heard that the human being “is what he eats”. In part, this is a statement very close to reality. After all, our body builds and improves according to what we eat. That’s why it’s so important to maintain a diet rich in vitamins, fiber and various other components.

To improve health, therefore, nothing better than adjusting and improving food. In this sense, we have separated some super healthy foods to be included in daily meals.

All options are very common and can be easily found in any region of Brazil. In fact, in addition to being healthy, they are tasty foods and well accepted by the human palate.

Check out 6 foods that can improve the health of the body

The foods below can be included in the daily diet, between or during the main meals of the day.

1 – Banana

Banana is rich in potassium which helps immensely in controlling blood pressure. In addition, it is rich in fiber and vitamins. With its low price, this fruit can be consumed on a large scale.

2 – Dairy

Although some people are intolerant, dairy is rich in tryptophan, calcium and magnesium. Yogurt is a by-product of milk that offers probiotics and aids in the gastrointestinal process.

3 – Fish

Fish are rich in omega 3, tryptophan and healthy fats for the body. Salmon, sardines, tuna, trout and herring are among the healthiest fish to eat.

4 – Dark chocolate

Among chocolates, it is necessary to invest in bitters or with more than 70% cocoa. It is rich in tryptophan and helps with brain health immensely.

5 – Honey

This food produced by bees is also a great source of tryptophan and has a calming action. Honey is also used as a natural anti-inflammatory and helps maintain the balance of intestinal flora.

6 – Chickpeas

Chickpeas can be eaten cooked, in salads and are a great source of vitamins B6 and B9. They act directly on the production of neurotransmitters linked to the body’s well-being.