Foods that help you sleep

There are certain foods that give us energy and help us feel more awake, which we should avoid just before resting at night to avoid insomnia, such as those rich in caffeine, theine or energy.

And in the same way, there are others that can help us to have a better sleep, as they can contribute to relax the body or are light enough not to upset the stomach. Here we recommend a few, to help you sleep better.



–Continues after advertising–

If you want to eat something sweet

Many people crave sweet things at night, but products in this category, like milk chocolate, usually have caffeine, which can influence sleep hours. If you want healthier options, you can choose, for example, yogurt with fruit.

Another alternative is banana with peanut butter in small amounts, this snack is rich in magnesium and can reduce blood sugar spikes.

If you want some sweets, Forbes magazine recommends cherry cake or juice with this fruit, as it is rich in melatonin, a hormone responsible for regulating our biological clock.

stronger meals

As for more filling dishes or snacks, it is advised to prefer those rich in protein, such as fish and cheese, which can help relieve stress and improve sleep quality when experiencing fatigue.



–Continues after advertising–

As for fish, a good option is salmon, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. According to research, this component can increase melatonin, indicates Forbes.

Another survey names white rice as a food that can help to conceive sleep, if consumed about four hours before bed.

Eggs are also an excellent choice for different preparations: they are rich in vitamin D, which is rarely found in food, and scientists have linked high levels of vitamin D to good sleep.

Drinks that help you fall asleep

And if what you like is to have a hot drink before going to bed, herbal or herbal waters are recommended.

All the healthy juices, those made with fresh fruits and ingredients, contain fiber, vitamins and other essential elements for good health and the proper functioning of the organism.

A cup of milk, which contains calcium and tryptophan, is even better if it is fortified with vitamin D. Consumption of a hot drink raises body temperature. Then it has to run to cool down again and that cooling can cause drowsiness.

Related