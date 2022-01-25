For the first time, B3 will work on SP’s birthday holiday By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



Unlike in previous years, B3 (B3SA3 (SA:)) will carry out negotiations on January 25th, a holiday in which the city of São Paulo celebrates its anniversary.

As previously disclosed by the company, As of this year, negotiations will no longer be paralyzed on holidays only in the city or state of São Paulo. Therefore, as on the 25th, the stock exchange will not interrupt business on July 9, a holiday corresponding to the Constitutionalist Revolution, nor on November 20, the day of Black Consciousness.

As such, the scholarship calendar will only follow national holidays, including Shrove Monday and Tuesday, February 28 and March 1.

banks

In periods of lockdowns caused by the pandemic, some holidays were advanced by governments, including the anniversary of São Paulo. Therefore, bank agencies will work normally on that date.

Febraban also informed that there will be bank clearing on January 25th in the city of São Paulo and, therefore, consumption bills (water, energy, telephone, etc.), as well as payment slips due on 01/25, must be paid on their due date. Payments of INSS benefits will be carried out normally.

The agency reinforced that customers and the general public should avoid in-person attendance at bank branches as much as possible, using digital channels as the main means of accessing services.

“Electronic means can be a practical and extremely safe alternative to carry out most of the financial transactions”, said the assistant director of Services at Febraban, Walter Tadeu de Faria.

