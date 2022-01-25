Ford Bronco Raptor jumps to market with 406 horsepower

The Ford Bronco Raptor has finally arrived on the American market to meet the most demanding customers, who are looking for a more radical and powerful 4×4 utility vehicle for their adventures in “America”.

Thus, equipped with a 406 horsepower V6 3.0 EcoBoost engine, the Ford jeep appears prepared for anything, further expanding its robustness and off-road capability, which will be evaluated by customers and rivals.

With Raptor HOSS 4.0 suspension, developed for competition, the Bronco Raptor has wider treads and a 37-inch undercarriage with all-terrain tires.

It also embraces a new grille with LED auxiliary lights, as well as curved wheel skirts. Front and back, the skid plates are made of steel to withstand the bumps in extreme off-roading.

The model has Dana 44 front axle and Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK rear axle, both expanded by 8.6 inches in width, with the Bronco Raptor coming in at 9.8 inches in additional width.

The suspension now has 13.1 inches of ground clearance and the 4×4 system now has a 3.06:1 final to low ratio.

Shoed with 17-inch wheels, the Bronco Raptor has tires with different sizes, 330 mm wide at the front and 355 mm at the rear.

The Broco Raptor news package also includes FOX 3.1 semi-active internal deflection dampers, F-150 electric steering, BF Goodrich tires, GOAT Modes, among others.

The transmission is an eight-speed automatic with Normal, Sport, Quiet and Baja modes, as well as Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist and Trail One-Pedal Driving functions, in addition to Tow/Haul, all for towing.

With amber LED daytime running lights, the Bronco Raptor also has a hood with more muscular lines, enlarged and removable side steps, as well as a custom finish by Ford Performance, giving a more sporty look to the cabin.

The Bronco Raptor has a 10-speaker B&O premium sound package and adaptive cruise control. Comes? Who knows…

