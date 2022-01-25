Ford suspends Maverick orders in the US market

Ford has suspended orders for the midsize Maverick pickup in the US market. The reason given to resellers is that the company wants to fulfill the reservations already made. The temporary suspension will begin on January 27.

For those who still want Maverick, the ideal is to order by this date, because then you will only get it in the American summer, that is, around the middle of the year.

With prices starting at $20,000, the pickup has thousands of orders, especially for the Hybrid version.

In this way, Ford’s production capacity was compromised and a step on the brakes became necessary.

Produced in Hermosillo, Mexico, the Ford Maverick is doing well in the US and the demand is met with most of the volume made in the Latin country.

Despite being a hybrid and having a CVT transmission, the Ford Maverick is a product that is conquering many customers from other brands and thus expanding Ford’s reach in the American market.

Also having versions with a 252 horsepower 2.0 EcoBoost engine, Maverick remains an alternative to midsize SUVs and sedans.

In Brazil, the Ford Maverick arrives in the FX4 Lariat version, which has the mechanics mentioned above, where the package includes an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

With prices expected to exceed R$200,000, the Ford Maverick FX4 Lariat should seek SUV customers here, and may even cannibalize the Territory’s sales.

Considering the semiconductor crisis, Ford can no longer increase production as it used to, being limited by the availability of chips.

Here, the number of units to be sold monthly is not known, as Ford never opens up the sales strategy.

Thus, it will be necessary to monitor Maverick’s performance by Fenabrave’s sales ranking, however, a large volume is not expected for being imported.

[Fonte: Auto News]