Former Activision Blizzard devs form new publisher

2 hours ago

New Tales is the new publisher formed by former Activision Blizzard devs. The company’s leader is Cédric Maréchal, formerly vice president of Activision Blizzard International. The company is made up of employees who were part of the publisher’s European division.

New Tales is supported by three big names in game development, such as Kim Gresko, former artist at LucasArts and co-founder of Blue Silver Studios; Ray Gresko, former head of global development at Blizzard and co-founder of Blue Silver Studios; and Julia Humphreys, former Overwatch production director and producer at Seven Studios.

Publisher New Tales is in Paris, France

What game do former Activision Blizzard devs work on?

For now, it has not been revealed which project is in the works at New Tales. However, in an official press release, the company said that it will work on original IPs at its in-house studios and offer publishing services to other developers. “with fair partnerships”.

Maréchal claimed to have assembled a team of “passionate gamers with a great level of experience” and the performance in the publishing area will be for “maximize the success of other developers”.

A lot of changes have happened at Activision Blizzard. The company was purchased by Microsoft and will report directly to Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer. If you’re in doubt about what will happen to the Call of Duty franchise, learn more here.

