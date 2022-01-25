France tightens rules in the pandemic and bars entry of unvaccinated in cafes and restaurants

People who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 can no longer enter bars, restaurants and sports arenas in France unless they have recently recovered from the disease – and can prove it. The new rule applies to anyone over the age of 16.

The rule came into effect on Monday (24) and is part of President Emmanuel Macron’s strategy to combat the acceleration of the pandemic, which has led the country to record daily records of cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Since last year, France has required a vaccination passport for entry into several locations, but critics of the new legislation have questioned whether the passport will make that much of a difference in a country with more than 91% of the adult population vaccinated.

The new document replaces the health pass that showed proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or a previous Covid-19 infection. It will now also be necessary to provide an identity document along with the passport to avoid using fake or third-party certificates.

Protests against the vaccine

In larger proportions, protests against the demand for the vaccine took to the streets of Brussels, the capital of Belgium; from Barcelona, ​​Spain; and Washington, United States, this past Sunday (23).

In the Belgian capital, police had to fire water cannons and tear gas at around 50,000 protesters, according to organizers of the rally.

In central Barcelona, ​​around 1,100 protesters wore banners with the words “It’s not a pandemic, it’s a dictatorship.”

In Washington, organizers estimate that about 20,000 people attended a rally that was marked by posters like “Trump won” and “Vaccines are biological weapons of mass killing.”

With information from Reuters

