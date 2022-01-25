Franchise Options For You To Invest

Water crisis, increase in electricity bills and appeal of sustainability, among other reasons, have made the solar energy sector become a promising business in the country. THE UOL brings five solar energy franchises with investment from R$ 20 thousand.

According to Maurício Matsumoto, a consultant at Sebrae-SP, it is a good time to invest in the sector. “The franchise is a model that has already been tested and approved. The chains have already mapped the market and have all the technical apparatus that this business model requires. It is an attractive option with a good potential for success”, said he, who gives other tips to the franchisee (see end of text).

A report by the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (ABSolar), published in early January, shows that photovoltaic solar energy (with solar panels) represents 2.4% of the total generated. Hydroelectric power produces the most: 57.6%.

Private companies have already invested BRL 66.3 billion in the solar sector since 2012, generating 390,000 jobs. The report also shows that 17.5 million tons of CO² were not emitted thanks to this type of energy generation.

For the final consumer, the installation of solar energy in the house costs from R$ 10 thousand, according to the Energy Brasil network. The companies say that the design of a photovoltaic solar energy system is completely customized and varies according to the demand of the home.

According to the Blue Sol Energia Solar network, depending on the project, it is possible to achieve savings of more than 95% on the electricity bill. The entire installation usually pays for itself, on average, in four years.

Be careful before investing in a franchise

Before buying a franchise, it is important to pay attention to the recommendations of experts, such as not investing all your money in the business and carefully reading the Franchise Offering Circular (COF).

Beware of low-value deductibles is another tip. For experts, a common risk when buying cheap franchises is that the franchisee becomes, in practice, a seller of the franchisor’s products and services, and still pays high fees for it.

See 5 franchise options. The data were provided by the companies.

1) SolarOn – Solar Energy Solution

The chain was created in 2016 in Rio. It started selling franchises in August 2021. It has seven units, six of which are franchises. There are two business models: home office and full. In the home office model, the franchisee is responsible for the commercial part (customer prospecting, sales, etc.); in the full model, in addition to the commercial part, he also does the installation.

X-ray

Initial investment: R$ 20 thousand (home office) and R$ 125 thousand (full). Includes franchise fee and working capital

Royalties/month: exempt (home office) and 2.5% on billing (full).

Average monthly revenue: BRL 140,000 (home office) and BRL 400,000 (full)

Average monthly profit: 5% (home office) and 10% (full)

Return period: 6 months (home office) and 12 months (full)

Website: https://www.solaron.eco.br/seja-um-franqueado/

2) Blue Sol Solar Energy

Created in 2009, in the city of Ribeirão Preto (SP), the chain went from 25 franchises (in 2020) to 192 units last year – an increase of 668%. The main business model is the next franchise (home based). The franchisee is responsible for the commercial and customer relationship aspects, in addition to making visits for technical evaluation of the systems installation locations.

X-ray

Initial investment: BRL 25,000 (includes franchise fee, working capital and starting a business)

Royalty/month: 2% on sales values

Average monthly revenue: BRL 17,621

Average monthly profit: around BRL 11,318

Return period: 4 months

Website: https://bluesol.com.br/franquia-de-energia-solar-blue-sol/

3) Solarprime Franchising

The chain started its activities in Passos (MG) in 2015. It has 456 franchises. It is up to the franchisee to capture customers and install the photovoltaic systems. There are three business models: home office, store in store (store inside another store) and premium store (street or mall store).

X-ray

Initial investment: R$ 37.9 thousand (home office), R$ 67.7 thousand (store in store) and R$ 92.4 thousand (premium store). Includes franchise fee, working capital and equipment

Royalty/month: 5% on billing

Average monthly revenue: BRL 100,000 (home office), BRL 135,000 (store in store) and BRL 161,000 (premium store)

Average monthly profit: from 10% to 30%

Return period: from 3 to 9 months (home office), from 4 to 12 months (store in store) and from 5 to 15 months (premium store)

Website: https://solarprime.com.br/seja-um-franqueado/

4) Solar Franchise Portal

The company was created in 2014, in the city of São Paulo. It opened for franchises in May 2021. Today it has 125 franchises. The business model is home based.

The franchisee is responsible for commercial management, such as attracting customers, sales and technical visits (taking photos of the customer’s roof, for example), in addition to sending the complete documentation to the franchisor, monitoring the sales process and the installation of the system. Some franchisees may have their own installation team.

X-ray

Initial investment: around BRL 36,500 (includes franchise fee and working capital)

Royalty/month: 7% of revenue

Average monthly revenue: BRL 30,000 (from the third month onwards)

Average monthly profit: between 20% and 35%

Return period: 4 to 7 months

Website: https://www.portalsolar.com.br/franquias

5) Energy Brazil

Created in the city of São José do Rio Preto (SP) in 2018, Energy Brasil has 432 units, of which 430 are franchises and two are owned. The business models are store and container. The franchisee’s role is to sell, install and maintain photovoltaic systems.

X-ray

Initial investment (store and container): R$ 150 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital).

Royalty/month: 3.5% of revenue

Average monthly revenue: BRL 72 thousand

Average monthly profit: 30%

Return period: 12 months

Website: https://energyfranchising.com.br/franquia/

Franchisees must know the sector in depth

Maurício Matsumoto, a consultant at Sebrae-SP, says that the growth trend in this market is promising. “Consumers have migrated to solar energy due to some factors, including the water crisis, the constant increases in the electricity bill, cheaper equipment and access to financing lines for the installation of the service”, he declared.

Another point in favor of the business is the consumer’s environmental awareness. “These are systems that are aligned with sustainability, social, environmental and economic responsibility,” he explained.

Matsumoto says, however, that before investing in the business, the franchisee must know the Franchise Law (Law 13.966/2019), research the market and compare franchise options. “In this segment, there are well-structured companies with different proposals. You must choose which best fits your profile.”

Another tip given by the consultant is for the franchisee to get to know this solar energy sector in depth. “Most networks require a commercial profile, but the franchisee needs to dominate the segment and have an affinity with the business,” he said.