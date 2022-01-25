Frenchman sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran for spying | World

The Iranian justice sentenced Frenchman Benjamin Brière to eight years in prison for “espionage”, his lawyer Philippe Valent told AFP, who denounced “a purely political process” and asked France to adopt measures for his repatriation.

“Benjamin Brière was sentenced to eight years in prison on espionage charges and eight months on propaganda charges, following the farce trial he faced,” his lawyer wrote in a statement.

For the 36-year-old’s lawyer, detained in May 2020 in Iran and on hunger strike since December 25, the conviction is the result of a “purely political process” and a “useful mechanism for the Iranian government”.

Valent described the convict, who denies the charges, as a “hostage” and “a bargaining chip” in the hands of “a government that perseveres in its pursuit of the arbitrary detention of a French citizen”.

“Benjamin Brière’s family asks the French authorities to take immediate steps to allow his repatriation,” added the lawyer, after warning of the young man’s physical and mental condition.

The man, in prison in Valikabad (north) and who has always presented himself as a tourist, was detained for taking “photos of prohibited areas” with a drone, in a natural park in Iran.