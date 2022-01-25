Future Argo and Cronos CVT will be great choices for automatic compacts

After Pulse become the first Fiat With a CVT-type automatic transmission, the “gate has been opened” in the brand’s range and more models should get the competent box provided by the Japanese Aisin.

THE Strada pickup was the first model in the current portfolio to also receive an automatic option, still in late 2021, based on the same broadcast. Soon, Fiat’s compact range should become much more competitive by also sharing with the Strada and the intermediate version of the Pulse the combination of the 1.3 Firefly engine and the CVT gearbox.

We are talking, in this case, of the Argo and Cronos, both nowadays without any automatic option after the discontinuation of the 1.8 flex engine within the Stellantis portfolio.

It is a fact that both the argo how much the Chronos with the 1.8 16V engine and the conventional 6-speed automatic transmission, they were far from being a benchmark in the category in terms of consumption, something that made them uncompetitive compared to models with smaller displacement and supercharged engines, as is the case with the VW Polo 1.0 TSI, Chevrolet Onix Turbo, among others.

Fiat’s decision to offer the combination between the 1.3 Firefly engine and the CVT box will be very successful, especially when considering the excellent compromise between performance and low fuel consumption that we found on the part of the 1.3 engine in both the Argo and Cronos with gearbox. manual.

Argo stands out for the good level of finish within the category Image: Disclosure

Today, the Argo 1.3 Drive S-Design, the more affordable version of the model, starts at R$80,490. Based on Pulse in its Drive 1.3 and Drive 1.3 CVT catalogs, we have a difference that hovers around R$9,000, a logic that could perhaps be applied to the Argo.

whereas a Toyota Yaris XL 2023, which has the same automatic gearbox, but with a 1.5 16V engine, is priced at R$92,190, if Fiat manages to put the Argo CVT on the market for less than R$90,000 it will be able to position itself as a rational option within the category.

Just as a comparison and also taking into account aspirated models, currently a Volkswagen Polo 1.6 MSI automatic has a suggested price of R$ 87,700, perhaps a good reference for pricing the future Argo 1.3 CVT.

With a good set of standard items, the Argo Drive S-Design leaves the factory with a face-to-face key system, multimedia center with 7″ screen, digital automatic air conditioning, traction and stability controls, dual airbags, electric trio, 15” alloy wheels, among others.

According to findings from the Secret Autos, it is likely that both the Argo and Cronos 2023 with the CVT gearbox could debut later this quarter.

So, if you want a hatch or an automatic compact sedan with an interesting cost-benefit ratio, it is worth waiting for the news from Fiat.