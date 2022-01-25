Futures Ibovespa falls, following Wall Street, with Fed monetary policy meeting on the radar

The futures Ibovespa started trading this Tuesday at a strong low, following the trend of the futures market in the United States. Even with the holiday in São Paulo (the city’s anniversary), the Brazilian Stock Exchange will operate normally today, since, as of this year, business at B3 will only be interrupted on national holidays.

Brazilian consumer confidence starts year down to 9-month low

Investors await the definitions of the meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC, the acronym in English), the US Central Bank, which starts today and will disclose its decision tomorrow (26) at 16:00.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Even if the Fed has not yet started the interest rate normalization process, the meeting will be important for the market to calibrate expectations regarding the US monetary authority’s next steps.

At 9:07 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa for February 2022 was down 0.79% to 108,150 points.

The commercial dollar opened higher and advanced 0.16%, at R$5.511 on purchase and R$5.512 on sale. The dollar futures for February advanced 0.4%, at R$5.517.

In the interest futures market, the DI for January 2023 was stable at 11.82%; interest rates for January 2025 were down two basis points to 11.98%; contracts for January 2027 also dropped two points to 11.20%; and at maturity in 2029, they fell to 11.40%

In the United States, after interrupting a sequence of losses the day before, the markets are back in the red. Futures indices signal a bearish opening for stocks on Wall Street.

Dow Jones futures down 0.77%; S&P 500 futures are down 1.32% and Nasdaq futures are down 1.9%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

One of the main factors for the tension in the markets is the signal by the Federal Reserve that the hike in interest rates could start as early as March.

The expectation is that the Fed will continue to move towards a tighter monetary policy as a way to counteract the highest inflation in decades in the United States. But it is not expected to immediately raise interest rates.

The corporate earnings season continues, and among the companies reporting their results on Tuesday are Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, General Electric, American Express and Verizon.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which gathers the shares of 600 companies from all the main sectors of 17 European countries, advanced 0.55%, with generalized increases in stock exchanges and in the main sectors, with a positive highlight for basic resources.

France tightens rules in the pandemic and bars entry of unvaccinated in cafes and restaurants

But investors remain wary of volatility in US markets and continuing geopolitical tension on the Ukrainian border, where the Russian government continues to deploy around 100,000 troops.

The prices of a barrel of oil continue to advance influenced by the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, even with talks between high-ranking authorities. A barrel of Brent oil advanced 0.73%, at US$ 86.90; WTI rose 0.54% to $83.76.

corporate radar

The corporate news highlights the continuation of the impasse of the merger between BrMalls (BRML3) and Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), Petrobras employees (PETR3;PETR4) with Covid and the first B3 local holiday (B3SA3) on which the exchange operates normally .

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Check out the highlights:

BrMalls (BRML3) and Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

The lack of consensus between Aliansce and BR Malls on a business combination has made companies and their shareholders design new attack and defense strategies, highlights the newspaper. Economic value.

In the most recent one, CPPIB (owner of 23% of Aliansce) announced an increase in its relevant stake in brMalls, to 5.76% – a reaction, according to sources, to a negotiation that has been not very productive between Aliansce and the company’s shareholder funds. target.

In theory, a shareholding of more than 5% allows the shareholder to bring matters related to mergers and acquisitions to a company’s meeting, a sign that BR Malls may be pressured to submit the issue to an eventual vote.

“While Aliansce Sonae strives to gather the necessary quorum for Br Malls to convene a general meeting, we see signs that the offer could turn into a hostile takeover”, warns BBI.

As of 2022, business at B3, which is headquartered in São Paulo, will only be interrupted on national holidays.

Therefore, there will be regular trading on B3 today (25), the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

The Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) says that it was informed by the state-owned company that 1,500 workers have covid-19, 500 cases more than the data given by the state-owned company on the 21st.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In this group are only employees of the oil company, out of a universe of 40 thousand. However, the union estimates that more than 3,000 outsourced workers are also sick.

The Court of Justice of Minas Gerais determined that the General Meeting of Creditors of Samarco be held until the 10th and 17th of February.

Codesa

The privatization of Companhia Docas do Espirito Santo (Codesa), the first of its kind in the country, still causes uncertainty in the market. However, the initial perception of the sector is that the main criticisms have been resolved and that there will be interest in the asset.

The notice was published on Friday (21). The auction will take place on March 25th. In all, investments of R$ 334.8 million are planned.

Santos Port Authority (SPA)

The debate for the privatization of the Santos Port Authority (SPA), the docks company of the Port of Santos, should officially start this week, with the publication of the model and the opening of the public consultation by Antaq (National Agency for Waterway Transport). The investment forecast is R$ 16 billion, according to a report by Valor.

Banestes (BEES3)

Banestes (BEES3) announced that its board of directors has approved the distribution of monthly Interest on Equity for 2022.

A calendar with payment dates and value from this month was released. The first payment will be on 02/03 from the base date of 31/01. The value is R$ 0.02 per share, but with income tax deduction it is R$ 0.017.

Mills (MILS3) announced the end of its second share buyback program, announced in March.

Through the program, Mills repurchased 7,558,687 common shares issued by the company, at an average price of R$7.66 per share, corresponding to 3.0% of its total capital stock and 7.0% of the outstanding shares. .

Technos (TECN3) reported that Aymeric Chaumet, a non-resident investor, now holds 12,011,300 common shares. Thus, he now owns 15.29% of the total share capital of Technos SA

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related