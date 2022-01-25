Gabriel Medina gives up the first stages of the WSL to take care of his mental health | surfing

After winning the undisputed third world championship in 2021, in the midst of a troubled year in his personal life, Gabriel Medina is out of at least the first two stages of this season of the World Surf League (WSL), which starts this Saturday, in Pipeline, in Hawaii to treat mental health and a hip injury. In his social networks and in an official note, the surfer from Maresias announced that he has been undergoing psychological treatment and still does not know when he will be able to return to competition.

” 2021 was an incredible year for me, I conquered my biggest dream as a surfer, which was to become a three-time world champion. It was an untouchable stop for me. Last year, I lived a roller coaster of emotions in and out of the water, which greatly affected my mental and physical health. By the end of the season, I was completely exhausted. I had reached my limit. I had my vaccine during the holidays and thought I would be able to prepare in time for the first leg of the new season, which starts at one of my peaks favorites in the world, Pipe. That was not the case. I have decided that I will not travel to Hawaii and will take some time so that I can recover mentally and physically. I have a slight hip injury that I have been treating since the end of last year. In addition to the body, I have emotional issues that I need to deal with. I’m coming from very exhausting months. Recognizing and admitting to myself that I’m not well has been a very difficult process, and choosing to take time to take care of myself was perhaps the decision I made. The hardest thing I’ve ever taken in my entire life. I’ve wondered a lot lately if I should make this public or keep it private, but it’s only fair that all of you who have always rooted for me know the moment I’m facing. Mental health is very important. I need to be 100% mentally to compete again. I will come back stronger🙏 I love you and thank you for everything,” wrote Gabriel.

In early 2021, Medina announced the breakup with his stepfather and coach, Charles Rodrigues. The family crisis has dragged on over the last season, which ended with the 28-year-old surfer’s third championship.

A few days before the start of the Pipe Masters, the competition that opens the 2022 season, Medina made the decision to give up the first races in Hawaii. Pipe’s window is January 29-February 10, and Sunset’s, also in Hawaii, is February 11-23. It is not yet known when the three-time champion will return to competition. The World Tour this year will have 10 rounds in the regular season, with the world title being disputed among the top 5 in the rankings at the WSL Finals, in September, in Trestles (USA).

The 2022 season will have a cut after the fifth stage, in Margaret River (AUS), in which only 22 of the 34 athletes that make up the elite will continue in the dispute for the world title.

