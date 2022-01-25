Gabriel Medina gives up the first stages of the WSL to take care of his mental health | surfing

” 2021 was an incredible year for me, I conquered my biggest dream as a surfer, which was to become a three-time world champion. It was an untouchable stop for me. Last year, I lived a roller coaster of emotions in and out of the water, which greatly affected my mental and physical health. By the end of the season, I was completely exhausted. I had reached my limit. I had my vaccine during the holidays and thought I would be able to prepare in time for the first leg of the new season, which starts at one of my peaks favorites in the world, Pipe. That was not the case. I have decided that I will not travel to Hawaii and will take some time so that I can recover mentally and physically. I have a slight hip injury that I have been treating since the end of last year. In addition to the body, I have emotional issues that I need to deal with. I’m coming from very exhausting months. Recognizing and admitting to myself that I’m not well has been a very difficult process, and choosing to take time to take care of myself was perhaps the decision I made. The hardest thing I’ve ever taken in my entire life. I’ve wondered a lot lately if I should make this public or keep it private, but it’s only fair that all of you who have always rooted for me know the moment I’m facing. Mental health is very important. I need to be 100% mentally to compete again. I will come back stronger🙏 I love you and thank you for everything,” wrote Gabriel.