Gabriel Medina gives up the start of the WSL to take care of his mental health – 01/24/2022 – Sport

Three-time surfing world champion Gabriel Medina, 28, has decided not to travel to Hawaii, where the first two stages of the 2022 WSL (World Surf League) season will take place starting on Saturday (29).

In a note sent by his press office, Medina said that the decision aims to preserve his physical and mental health and that it was one of the most difficult he has ever taken.

“As much as I want to be in the water surfing and competing, I’m not physically and emotionally up to it. And acknowledging that I’ve reached the limit has been a tough process. Late last year, I injured my hip. Since then, I was doing physiotherapy, I took the vaccine and I’ve been taking care of myself to be well for this year. However, I’m still not 100%”, he said.

“In addition to the body comes the mind, which is also not in the best phase. I come from exhausting months. And I need to look at myself at this moment and take care of myself. For those who are not well, making a decision like this is not easy”, he added. .

Medina’s name was already included in the drawn keys of the opening event. Without the defending champion, the world circuit will start in the traditional Pipeline wave. Soon after, starting on February 11, there will be the second stage at Sunset Beach. The third stop will be in Peniche (Portugal), starting on March 13th.

After five events, there will be a cut in the number of participants, and only 22 of the 34 fixed competitors will remain in the elite until the tenth stage in August. After that, the top five will play in the final in Lower Trestles, Calif., in September.

The three-time champion did not set a date to return to compete. “Physical health is very important, but mental health is just as important. There’s no way to be 100% if one is not aligned with the other. I’m already treating myself, really taking care of myself, and I’m going to prioritize my health in this I’m committed and focused to come back well and meet you guys as soon as I’m ready.”

He also talked about his moment in an Instagram post.

In 2021, Medina had an outstanding performance in the WSL and reached his third world title. Also a winner in 2014 and 2018, he entered a restricted group of three-time champions and was second only to North American Kelly Slater, who has 11 titles, and Australian Mark Richards, five-time champion.

But in the last year, the Brazilian has also been involved in so many controversies that his exceptional performance at sea has taken a back seat.

The championship was the first that the athlete from São Sebastião played away from Charles Saldanha, the stepfather he always called his father. The marriage to model Yasmin Brunet was not well received by the surfer’s family, and the then two-time champion decided to exchange Charles’ constant presence for the advice of renowned Australian coach Andy King.

Medina was accumulating finals and building a huge advantage in the leadership of the circuit, but his high grades lost space in the news to his fight with the COB (Olympic Committee of Brazil).

Due to restrictions linked to the new coronavirus pandemic, it was agreed that each surfer could only take one person to the Tokyo Olympic Games. Gabriel put his foot down in an attempt to get Yasmin to be his escort, but he had to travel without his wife after an exhausting negotiation in which he was defeated.

In Japan, the Brazilian got great waves and advanced to the semifinals of the first Olympic surfing tournament in history, but was defeated by Japanese Kanoa Igarashi. In the race for bronze, he lost again. And, while Italo Ferreira celebrated the gold, Medina and, especially, Yasmin raged for disagreeing with the scores applied by the judges.

After the Games, a new controversy. Medina announced that he would not compete in the Tahiti stage of the World Cup because he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, which prevented his trip. Criticized for choosing not to immunize himself, the Brazilian ended up not missing an event because it didn’t happen: like others in the season, it was canceled for reasons linked to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the athlete acknowledged that he was wrong, defended vaccination on social media and said he would seek to immunize himself.

See the note released by Gabriel Medina’s press office

