Gabriel Medina: ‘I need to look at myself, the mind is not in the best phase’

Gabriel Medina sent a press release in which he explains the reason for moving away from the world surfing circuit. The first leg of the tour takes place this weekend in Hawaii. Read in full:

“Out of respect for the press and my fans, who have always supported me, I need to be honest with you. This was a difficult decision, I believe one of the hardest I’ve ever made. I will be absent from the first stages of 2022. As much as I want to be in the water surfing and competing, I’m not physically and emotionally up for it. And acknowledging that I’ve reached the limit has been a tough process. Late last year, I injured my hip. Since then, I was doing physical therapy, I took the vaccine and I’ve been taking care of myself to be well for this year. However, I’m still not 100%. Added to the body comes the mind, which is also not in the best phase. I come from exhausting months. And I need to look at myself right now and take care of myself. For those who are not well, making a decision like this is not easy. I asked myself a thousand times if I should expose myself or not. If I would just communicate that I wouldn’t compete through a more formal official note…But I don’t think it’s fair.

And because I have no reason to hide either. Physical health is very important, but mental health is just as important. There is no way to be 100% if one is not aligned with the other. I’m already treating myself, really taking care of myself, and I’m going to prioritize my health right now. I’m committed and focused to come back well and meet you guys as soon as I’m ready. From now on, I would like to thank the attention, understanding and affection of my fans, the press and the respect of my sponsors.

Thanks hugs. Gabriel Medina.”