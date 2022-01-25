Gears of War’s Marcus Fenix ​​Will Apparently Return in ‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ Style Collection

the acclaimed saga Gears of War It’s always been a mainstay of the Xbox brand, and it looks like it’s going to get a lot of attention in the coming months. It so happens that, according to rumors from different sources, we may have a “Gears: The Marcus Fenix ​​Collection” as with Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

According to Shpeshal Nick, there’s another Xbox franchise getting Master Chief Collection-style treatment. The main speculations revolved around Gears or Fable. We already know that the latter is already getting a reboot at the hands of Playground Games, and what about Gears?

the gears are really turning on this rumor — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 24, 2022

Well, Tom Warren, editor of The Verge and trusted source, stated the following: “at gears [Gears em inglês] are really spinning on this rumor”. So, really expect the back of Marcus Fenix!

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has reinvigorated the graphics of iconic games from the saga starring Master Chief and Cortana. It will be interesting to see what The Coalition will be able to do as they are considered “masters” at the graphics side. However, take this still as a rumor and let’s wait for the next information here at Windows Club.