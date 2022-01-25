Gil do Vigor asks Boninho to join BBB22: “Explain what BBB is”

THE “BBB22” just completed a week and the public is already feeling that this season can “flop“. Despite some very problematic issues that have already happened on the show, the brothers are not up for discussion. Some have avoided talking about the game and there are those who just want to be cool with others confined. That said, Gil do Vigor asked to enter this issue to give a “agitated” in things.

“Cute, put me in there, even if it’s just one day“, wrote the ex-BBB on his Twitter. Sarah Andrade, who was an ally of Gil during the “BBB21“, also asked to make a cameo in the current edition. “Put us there, Boninho. I never asked you for anything!“, wrote the blonde.

Gil took advantage of the conversation to say that he didn’t even need to run for the award, but wanted to enter the “BBB22” to explain to the brothers how Globo’s reality show works. “Come on friend! I don’t even want the prize, just explain what BBB is“, added the economist.

Put us la Boninhooo

Apparently, Gil is also part of the group of spectators who have not enjoyed the “BBB22“. Despite the very sharp cast, the audience is feeling that this edition should not deliver big shacks and confusion, unlike the previous two seasons, which were true phenomena.

And then, will cute release the entry of Gil do Vigor and Sarah Andrade? Difficult, right? But to stay tuned for what happens in season 22 of “Big Brother Brazil“, just keep an eye on the POPline.

