God of War for PC makes fans buy PlayStation 5

The release of God of War for PC has paid off well for Sony. In addition to delivering an unprecedented experience to a new audience — and showing good sales performance on Steam — the title seems to have been inviting enough to make people choose the PS5 as a new gaming platform.

In one of the Steam reviews, one of the users was intrigued by the price charged for the game, but in a positive way. According to him, the work made him want to be part of the community of PlayStation players.

“Fuck this game, The price on Steam says that the game is only $49.99 but that’s a lie, it’s going to cost me over $600 total because I’m literally forced to buy a PS5 and God of War Ragnarok now.” 👍 🎮 God of War

🕓 57 hrs played (avg. 17) pic.twitter.com/NwC7rSLikv — GameReviews.txt – Now With Awards! 🏆 (@gamereviews_txt) January 24, 2022

The reaction of the netizen above is understandable, because the God of War PC port was highly praised by critics. Now, newcomers to PlayStation experiences join us in waiting for more news on God of War Ragnarok, as apparently no one wants to wait another four years to return to Midgard.

God of War mods for PC have already appeared

The arrival of God of War on PC opened the door for modders to let their creativity flow when editing Kratos’ appearance. In one of these modifications, the Spartan has gigantic eyes and mouth. Look!