God of War for PC makes fans buy PlayStation 5

Raju Singh 7 mins ago Technology Comments Off on God of War for PC makes fans buy PlayStation 5 0 Views

The release of God of War for PC has paid off well for Sony. In addition to delivering an unprecedented experience to a new audience — and showing good sales performance on Steam — the title seems to have been inviting enough to make people choose the PS5 as a new gaming platform.

In one of the Steam reviews, one of the users was intrigued by the price charged for the game, but in a positive way. According to him, the work made him want to be part of the community of PlayStation players.

F*** this game. The price on Steam says the game is only $49.99, but that’s a lie. This is going to cost me over $600 in total as I felt forced to buy a PS5 and play God of War Ragnarok now.

The reaction of the netizen above is understandable, because the God of War PC port was highly praised by critics. Now, newcomers to PlayStation experiences join us in waiting for more news on God of War Ragnarok, as apparently no one wants to wait another four years to return to Midgard.

God of War mods for PC have already appeared

The arrival of God of War on PC opened the door for modders to let their creativity flow when editing Kratos’ appearance. In one of these modifications, the Spartan has gigantic eyes and mouth. Look!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Meta’s AI supercomputer wants to be the fastest in the world

Meta (ex-Facebook) announced, this Monday (24), that is building the AI ​​Research SuperCluster (RSC), an …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved