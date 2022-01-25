God of War has sold 1 million copies on PC

SteamSpy Data Shows Title Performance Could Have Been Even Better

Released on January 14th on PC, God of War 2018 is giving good results for Sony and already surpassed the mark of 1 million copies sold, according to SteamSpy. While the platform does not know the exact performance of the title so far, it points out that between 1 million and 2 million copies were purchased in the last two weeks.

The numbers could be even higher, since SteamSpy cannot compute purchases made by Steam users with private profiles. The system also leaves out the numbers obtained by the Epic Games Store, which has also made the Sony title available since its official launch.

The commercial performance of God of War on PC is not surprising given the fact that it registered over 70,000 concurrent players in the weekend shortly after its release. On Valve’s platform, the game has 98% extremely positive reviews., being praised for the quality of its port and performance.

God of War on PC Shows Sony’s Strategy Is Working

Originally released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, God of War is a kind of “soft reboot” of the series starring Kratos. While the title acknowledges the events of the previous chapters, it introduces a more mature hero who must deal with the responsibilities of fatherhood — all while destroying legendary creatures from the Norse mythological pantheon.

The game is PlayStation Studios’ third major release on PC., which brought in 2020 Horizon Zero Dawn to the platform and, in 2021, Days Gone. Still keeping its major releases aimed at desktop consoles, Sony has found success in bringing older titles from its catalog to the computer, who benefit from improved performances and reaching a new audience.



The company’s next venture into the PC world will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which arrives on PlayStation 5 on January 28. While the initiative’s future titles still remain a mystery, Rumors indicate that Sony is already preparing a port of Ghost of Tsushima, which could arrive on Steam in early 2022.

Source: DSOGaming