Gol (GOLL4) closes financing, Corsan IPO is postponed

THE Goal (GOLL4) closed a financing of up to US$ 600 million (R$ 3.29 billion) with Castlelake LP for the acquisition of new Boeing (BOEI34) 737 MAX 8 aircraft, informs a statement this Monday morning (24).

The transaction will cover 10 finance leases and 2 sale-leasebacks (sell to lease back). according to CEO of Gol, Paulo Kakinoffthe financing of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft marks the beginning of a new cycle of value creation in the airline’s fleet.

“With favorable market conditions for new MAX aircraft and our strong partnership with Boeing, as one of its biggest customers, these aircraft further strengthen our leadership position in the market.”

The interest rate for aircraft finance leases is approximately 6% pa, “which represents a reduction in relation to the operating lease costs of current aircraft in the fleet”, the document says.

The proceeds from the transaction will cover 100% of the acquisition cost of the new aircraft and provide additional funds that will be directed towards obligations and costs of returning Gol’s old 737 NG aircraft.

Gol expects to return up to 18 737 NG aircraft in 2022, and a total of 34 NG aircraft by the end of 2025, which should further contribute to the reduction of unit costs.

The delivery of these 12 aircraft Boeing 737 MAX additional starts in January 2022, informs the document. In 3Q21, the airline signed contracts for an additional 26 MAX 8 aircraft, and currently has a total of 102 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be delivered.

In addition to Gol, see the news that moved the news this Monday:

IPO bet at the beginning of 2022 goes up on the roof: Corsan postpones the offer, says newspaper

THE Riograndense Sanitation Company (Corsan) announced this Monday (24) that it will postpone the public offering of shares (IPO).

According to sources from pipeline, the company was about to close an anchor with Aegea and profile and would launch the IPO today. However, market timing and contract terms were decisive for the RS government and, in the end, they postponed privatization.

The postponement of Corsan IPO is already the fifth of the month, despite having been the most likely to happen this season. With the stock market going through a volatile period and the general feeling of aversion to the risk of variable income, all companies that announced cancellation or decided to postpone the date should wait for another window.

The offer's coordinating banks would be Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Itaú BBA, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Safra and XP Investimentos.

Aliansce shareholder fund (ALSO3) increases stake in BR Malls (BRML3)

BR Malls (BRML3) announced this Monday (24) that the Canadian pension fund CPPIB, a shareholder in the controlling block of Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), increased its position in the capital pulverized reaching 5.76%.

The CPPIB fund is Aliansce's largest operating shareholder, with 23%.

BR Malls highlighted, in another statement, that the capital raising of the CPPIB is not intended to change the control of the company. In the past, the fund had already been a majority shareholder in the company, with almost 10% of the capital. But two months ago, the position was 1%.

Recently, BR Malls rejected the merger proposal of Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), stating that the mall manager says that the decision was unanimous by the company's board of directors.

THE 'fusion of equals', as Aliansce called it in a document, proposed the payment divided between cash and shares. It would be BRL 1.35 billion in cash – an amount corresponding to 20% of the company's current market value. As a result, the company's shareholders would receive approximately R$1.6184 per BRML3 share, under the terms of the agreement.

In its material fact, BR Malls states that "the aforementioned proposal does not attribute payment of a premium in relation to the closing price of the share on January 13, 2022".

Enauta (ENAT3) buys FPSO and resumes operations in Atlanta field

Enauta (ENAT3) announced this Monday (24) that through an indirect subsidiary, it entered into a purchase agreement for the FPSO OSX-2 for the Definitive System (SD) of the Atlanta Field.

The conclusion of acquisition should take place in the first quarter of 2022 and will be communicated via material fact to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) .

"The acquisition of the FPSO is another important step towards the realization of the Definitive Atlanta System. The negotiated terms allow the project to have a low breakeven and an attractive return. If we are successful in sanctioning the project, production in Atlanta will reach 50,000 barrels of oil per day from 2024, generating significant value for our shareholders", commented Décio Oddone, CEO of the Company, in a note.

In addition, Enauta announced the production return from one of the wells in the Atlanta Field.

There was a preventive stoppage for inspection and repair of a production line of FPSO Petrojarl I. The start of the second well awaits identification and repair of electrical system failure. According to Enauta, the field is producing around 4 thousand barrels of oil per day.

The Atlanta Field is located in the Santos Basin and is operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

CCR (CCRO3) signs contract to take over Pampulha Airport

THE CCR (CCRO3) announced the signing of a contract with the government of Minas Gerais for the concession of Carlos Drummond de Andrade Airport, Pampulha Airport, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), for the next thirty years.

According to a relevant fact to the market, the concessionaire is responsible for the "public services of exploration, expansion and maintenance" of the air terminal.

“The signing of the concession agreement represents the completion of another important stage of the strategic planning of the CCR Group, which aims at its qualified growth, capital discipline, adding value to shareholders and contributing to the socio-economic and environmental development of the regions where it operates” , the company said.

Kora Saúde (KRSA3) buys IDE clinic for R$ 14 million in ES

THE kora Saúde (KRSA3), a hospital network in Espírito Santo, purchased the IDE diagnostics clinic, located in Serra (ES), for R$ 14 million. According to the company, R$ 12 million will be paid at the closing of the operation and the remainder in up to five years.

The company acquired by Kora is specialized in diagnostic imaging and is located in the complex of Hospital Meridional Serra, which belongs to Kora.

"The acquisition is part of the company's strategy to offer increasingly complete solutions in patient care, reinforcing the commitment to welcoming, quality, and resolution", says Kora Saúde in a statement.

Currently, the hospital network is present in Espírito Santo, Ceará, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal and Goiás.

is present in Espírito Santo, Ceará, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal and Goiás. “The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to offer increasingly complete solutions in patient care, reinforcing the commitment to reception, quality and resolution”, says the statement.

In January of this year, the company had acquired a hospital in Ceilândia, in the metropolitan region of Brasília.

According to XP Investimentos the purchase demonstrates the strengthening of the position in the Brasília region, with the asset comprising 179 beds.

"With the acquisition, Kora will reach 450 hospital beds in the region (9.2% of for-profit beds), one of the most relevant for health services and which will become another hub of the company. The EV announced for the acquisition is R$ 330 million, translating to R$ 1.8 million per bed (already considering the expansion), slightly above the previous acquisitions made by the company. We note that the acquisition includes the hospital property, and, if we consider that 1/3 of the EV is the property, the price per bed would be R$ 1.2 million, in line with previous acquisitions", say the broker's analysts.

Embraer (EMBR3): Azorra orders 20 E2 aircraft for US$ 3.9 billion

The American company Azorra signed a contract to acquire 20 new aircraft from the E2 family, from Embraer (EMBR3), in addition to signaling the right to purchase another 30 aircraft. The information is contained in a document released this Monday (24).

According to Embraer, the agreement is flexible and allows Azorra to purchase E190-E2 or E195-E2 aircraft. At list prices, the order is valued at $3.9 billion.

Deliveries will start in 2023, adding 20 more Embraer aircraft to the 21 that appear in Azorra's portfolio.

Azorra is a company of leasing Aircraft based in Florida, USA, specializing in business, regional and commercial aircraft. Its relationship with the Brazilian manufacturer has been going on for a long time, the company says in a statement.

“At Jetscape, we were the first independent leasing company to commit to Embraer’s E-Jet program in December 2007 and then E-Jets established a global customer base of over 80 operators. Azorra’s first new aircraft was a Phenom 300, acquired from Embraer in December 2016,” he recalls. John Evans CEO of Azorra.

"This commitment reinforces our belief in E2; a family of modern aircraft with superior economic and environmental performance, providing Azorra with an excellent opportunity to establish a leadership position in the markets we serve", he adds.

From Gol to Goldman Sachs, these were the companies that stood out today.