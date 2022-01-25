Gol (GOLL4) closes US$ 600 million financing to transform fleet – Money Times

THE Goal (GOLL4) closed a financing of up to US$ 600 million with Castlelake LP to fund the acquisition of new 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

According to the company’s CEO, Paulo Kakinoff, the financing of these aircraft marks the beginning of a new cycle of value creation for the Gol fleet.

“With favorable market conditions for new aircraft and our strong partnership with Boeing as one of its largest customers, these aircraft further strengthen our leading position in the market.”

The transaction will comprise ten finance leases and two sale-leasebacks.

The interest rate for finance leases is approximately 6% pa, which represents a reduction in relation to operating lease costs for current aircraft in the fleet.

Gol informed that funds generated by the transaction will cover 100% of the acquisition cost of the new aircraft and provide additional funds that will be directed towards obligations and costs of returning the company’s 737 NG aircraft.

Gol expects to return up to 18 737 NG aircraft in 2022, and a total of 34 NG aircraft by the end of 2025, which should further contribute to the reduction of unit costs.

Delivery of the 12 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft begins in January 2022, in line with the company’s plan to accelerate its fleet transformation and have half of its aircraft under finance leases by 2026.

In the third quarter of 2021, Gol signed contracts for 26 additional MAX 8 aircraft, and currently has a total of 102 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be delivered.

“The acceleration in the transformation of our fleet to the 737 MAX positions us more competitively to grow with greater flexibility in the management of our capacity and allows the expansion of routes and destinations, which will guarantee us high efficiency in meeting the fluctuations in demand for trips”, said Celso Ferrer, vice president of operations.

The Boeing MAX is also a key component of the Company’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, as this aircraft consumes 15% less fuel, produces 16% less carbon emissions and 40% less noise, and has a longer flight range. than the NG model.

