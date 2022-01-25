GOL offers flights from R$134.77 to celebrate São Paulo’s anniversary

Boeing 737 MAX-8 at Congonhas Airport (SP) – Image: Gol Linhas Aéreas





GOL Linhas Aéreas, which has one of its main hubs in São Paulo, formed by the airports of Congonhas (CGH) and Guarulhos (GRU), announces today the launch of promotion from these two high connectivity points, or to both .

Rates were prepared exclusively to celebrate São Paulo’s 468th birthday this Tuesday, January 25th. According to the company, there are sections from R$ 134.77 to cities representing all Brazilian regions – South, Southeast, Midwest, North and Northeast.

Offers at national rates started this Monday (24th), at 18:00h, continue on the São Paulo holiday and end at 8:00h on Wednesday (26th). From Guarulhos, there are reduced prices on trips (round trip are mandatory) to Juiz de Fora (MG), Londrina (PR) and Pelotas (RS). There are also from Belém (PA) and Palmas (TO) to Guarulhos.

From Congonhas, there are many other possibilities for promotional flights: to Porto Alegre (RS), Belo Horizonte (MG), Petrolina (PE), Fortaleza (CE), Salvador and Vitória da Conquista (BA), Maceió (AL), Vitória (ES), Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont (RJ) and Brasília (DF) – base that, in this offer, also has the option of departure to Campinas (SP)/Viracopos.

For those who intend to go to the central airport of São Paulo (CGH), there are two alternatives for take-offs with reduced fares: from Aracaju (SE) and Bonito (MS). Also with mandatory round trip.





The airline tickets alluding to the anniversary of São Paulo can be divided into 5 interest-free installments, and a special channel was created to access them. Just click here.

Promotional tickets can also be purchased on the Company’s website, at the Customer Relationship Center (0300 115 2121), at travel agencies and at VOEGOL stores. They are not valid for purchases at GOL stores at airports.

GOL Linhas Aéreas information