Google claims that complying with court decision would be to censor the internet

Last Friday (21), Google filed an appeal against a 2020 decision that forces it to pay US$ 40 thousand to a lawyer and remove an article deemed defamatory. The company stated that complying with that decision would result in a “censorship” from Internet.

The dispute began in 2016, when attorney George Defteros asked Google to take down a 2004 article from The Age newspaper — which is still available. The article claimed that Defteros had been accused of being involved in a series of murders held in Melbourne, Australia.

Google argued in the appeal that it cannot be as responsible as the publisher of The Age.Source: Reproduction: Nathana Rebouças/Unsplash

However, what actually happened was that the lawyer was representing clients involved in the crime. The charges against George Defteros were withdrawn in 2005, but the article remained on the website and in the Google engine. It was then that, six years ago, the lawyer filed the suit.

In the appeal, Google argues that it cannot be as responsible as the editor of the newspaper The Age, who effectively published the article considered defamatory. According to the company, “the research result alone does not convey defamatory imputation to the author”.