Google will open 200 engineering jobs in Brazil by the end of 2023

Google has announced that it will open 200 new vacancies for engineers in Brazil until the end of 2023. The company has an Engineering Center in Belo Horizonte (MG) and intends to double the number of professionals working in the country. The company also intends to invest over two years in the development of an engineering force in the city of São Paulo (SP).

Opportunities include options for hybrid work in the capitals mentioned above and 100% remote jobs. The company also offers dedicated channels to encourage black people inscriptions, a practice adopted by Google in Brazil since the end of last year. Throughout 2022, the company will open more jobs in technology and business.

“Today, Brazil is one of the most important markets for us, appearing in the ‘top 5’ in the list of the company’s nine products with more than one billion users”, says Fabio Coelho, president of Google Brazil.

Google Careers in Brazil

Some applications for computer engineering professionals are already open, in areas such as privacy and data security, for example. Applications for the new vacancies can be made on the website of the Google Careers.

At the top of the Google Careers page, click on the “Jobs” tab

Apply filters (skills, experience, job name) in the left corner of the screen

The application is made by clicking on the job title and then on the “Apply” button

For candidates who self-identify as black, the process is the same: just visit the company’s Careers page and search for vacancies identified with the complement “Black Community Inclusion”.