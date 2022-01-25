Google will open 200 vacancies for engineers in Brazil; learn how to sign up – Link

Google opens jobs in Brazil

Google announced this Monday, 24th, that it plans to double its workforce of engineers in Brazil. With this, it will increase from 200 to 400 professionals in the area in the country by the end of 2023. The vacancies will be in Belo Horizonte (where the company has an engineering center) and in São Paulo (which will have a new group for the sector ). Some of these positions are open and are receiving applications.

Applications for new vacancies can be made on the Google Careers website, with an option also for 100% remote work. In-person positions will adopt the hybrid model: three days at the office and two days remotely, in general, with adaptations according to the function.

To learn more about open positions, the candidate should go to the “Jobs” tab, located at the top of the Google Careers homepage. From the left corner of the screen, you can apply filters such as skills and qualifications, experience level and job title, as well as search by keywords.

Inclusion of black professionals

Among the new positions in the engineering area, there are initiatives aimed at the black community. Since the end of last year, people who identify as black have a dedicated subscription channel created by Google in Brazil.

To apply for these jobs, the process is the same: just visit the Google Careers page and search for jobs identified with the “Black Community Inclusion” add-on.

The initiative began at the end of last year with positions in the area of ​​software engineering, says the company. Throughout 2022, more opportunities focused on people of color will gradually open in technology and business, Google said in a statement.