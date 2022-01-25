Government finalizes PEC for fuels; gasoline is left out | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Electricity bill enters the reduction package

The federal government finalized the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) to allow the reduction to zero of the incidence of federal taxes on fuel, according to columnist Ana Flor, from g1. The idea is to create a “stabilization fund” for the prices of diesel oil and cooking gas (LPG), in addition to transfers to avoid raising the electricity bill.

The fund must be supplied by oil royalties. Variations in the price of gasoline, however, are left out of the mechanism.

Petrobras and other importers would receive compensation at times when the international price reached peaks. Thus, instead of passing it on to the consumer, they would use funds from the fund.

The topic is one of the main targets of President Jair Bolsonaro to try for re-election this year. Fuel should remain a thorn in the president’s side, as Goldman Sachs predicts that Brent will reach $100 in the third quarter of 2022. In practice, this means rising fuel prices throughout this year.

Leaving only diesel and cooking gas in this account, the value of the fund for 2022 is estimated at less than BRL 60 billion. Technicians estimate that to include gasoline the fund would need to be much larger.

For the electricity bill, the idea is to use the gains from the capitalization of Eletrobras and thus reduce residential charges.

The text has not yet been made available, but initially the targets of the reduction would be the contribution of the Program for Social Integration and Formation of Public Servant Assets (PIS/Pasep) and the Contribution for Financing Social Security (Cofins).

The idea, however, was rejected for violating the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), which requires an increase in revenue in the event of cuts.

The PEC must be presented by the government leader in the Senate, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), Antonio Anastasia’s substitute.

The government’s plan to reduce federal taxes on fuel and electricity prices could help dampen rising inflation, but it will bring a high fiscal cost, bank reports have highlighted. Estimates of fiscal impact reach R$ 100 billion.