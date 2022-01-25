Government may raise fuel prices with project that proposes reduction, says UBS – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Government may raise fuel prices with project that proposes reduction, says UBS – Money Times 0 Views

Petrobras
Readjustment value could be partially absorbed as margins by distribution, says bank. (Image: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker)

The government’s project to reduce fuel prices is a sign that the government is committed to the independence of the Petrobras (PETR4), but could lead to a rise in prices, said UBS BB this Monday (24).

The Executive discusses with Congress the creation of a fund to relieve pressure from rising prices and authorize the federal government to, in moments of crisis and on a temporary basis, reduce or even zero federal taxes on fuel.

UBS believes, however, that the R$50 billion in revenue that the government would lose would put pressure on the country’s fiscal situation, which could lead to a rise in the dollar – the currency in which oil is quoted on the international market –, as a result. changing fuel prices.

“In addition, even with R$ 50 billion, we believe that the value could be partially absorbed as margins by the distribution”, said the bank in a report signed by Luiza Carvalho, Matheus Enfeldt and Tasso Vasconcellos.

UBS has a buy recommendation for Petrobras shares (PETR4 and PETR3), with a target price of R$44. Preferred shares were traded in the range of R$32 on Monday.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

seven bets win a prize of R$ 687 thousand in the contest

Lotofácil had seven winning bets in the 2430 contest in a draw that was held …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved