Government may raise fuel prices with project that proposes reduction, says UBS – Money Times

The government’s project to reduce fuel prices is a sign that the government is committed to the independence of the Petrobras (PETR4), but could lead to a rise in prices, said UBS BB this Monday (24).

The Executive discusses with Congress the creation of a fund to relieve pressure from rising prices and authorize the federal government to, in moments of crisis and on a temporary basis, reduce or even zero federal taxes on fuel.

UBS believes, however, that the R$50 billion in revenue that the government would lose would put pressure on the country’s fiscal situation, which could lead to a rise in the dollar – the currency in which oil is quoted on the international market –, as a result. changing fuel prices.

“In addition, even with R$ 50 billion, we believe that the value could be partially absorbed as margins by the distribution”, said the bank in a report signed by Luiza Carvalho, Matheus Enfeldt and Tasso Vasconcellos.

UBS has a buy recommendation for Petrobras shares (PETR4 and PETR3), with a target price of R$44. Preferred shares were traded in the range of R$32 on Monday.

