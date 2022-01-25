https://br.sputniknews.com/20220124/governo-preve-nova-usina-nuclear-em-operacao-no-brasil-em-2031-21147234.html

Government predicts new nuclear power plant in operation in Brazil in 2031

Government predicts new nuclear power plant in operation in Brazil in 2031

Published this Monday (24), the Decennial Energy Plan (PDE) of the Ministry of Mines and Energy provides for the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the country, with… 24.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-24T16:49-0300

2022-01-24T16:49-0300

2022-01-24T16:49-0300

Brazilian news

Rio de Janeiro

energy

solar energy

South America

green energy

uranium

nuclear power plant creek 3

nuclear plant

uranium enrichment

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/20940013_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_d6e6aedd3b5b6570616b388daec7b2bd.jpg

The government of Jair Bolsonaro plans to build a new nuclear plant in Brazil, with start-up scheduled for 2031. The information is contained in the PDE, a document that serves as a basis for the strategic planning of the sector. construction of the new plant, the PDE says that it will be in the Southeast or Midwest. The information confirms an interview with minister Bento Albuquerque in December last year. On the occasion, he told a television channel that the state of Rio de Janeiro is a “strong candidate” to receive the fourth nuclear power plant in Brazil. The official forecast is that the new plant will have the capacity to generate 1 gigawatt (GW ) of energy, enough to supply a city with 1.5 million inhabitants. In the PDE, the government argues that the country is also privileged in the supply of uranium, the fuel necessary for nuclear plants, and has mastered all the technology of the cycle since from mining to assembly. With two plants (Angra 1 and 2, in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro), the nuclear matrix currently accounts for less than 3% of all energy generated in the country. Regarding the 1,405 GW Angra 3 nuclear power plant, the government’s expectation is that the project will start commercial operation in November 2026, with the plant at full capacity the following year. The construction of Angra 3 stopped after allegations of corruption and the deterioration of the fiscal scenario. Now, the government is looking for partners and a way to make the work resume. The construction of nuclear plants has always been in the plans of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who is an enthusiast of the sector. But, until now, there was no formalization of the construction of a new plant in the medium term, writes the newspaper O Globo. Brazil. However, Bento Albuquerque wants to review this law. For that, it will be necessary to increase the exploration of uranium, which today is only allowed to the private sector if there is another mineral associated in large volume, as happens in Santa Quitéria, in Ceará. in the exploitation of nuclear energy, but for that it will be necessary to change the Constitution. The Ten Year Energy Plan also estimates that the installed capacity for electric energy generation will increase by 37% in the next ten years, reaching 275 gigawatts (GW) in 2031, with the wind and solar sources gaining space, while hydro will have its share reduced to less than 50%. The document predicts that the national generating park will increase from the current 200 GW to 275 GW in 2031.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211204/rio-e-forte-candidato-a-receber-4-usina-nuclear-do-pais-diz-minister-20522482.html

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220123/vazamento-de-4-tonladas-de-liquido-de-arrefecimento-e-detectado-na-usina-nuclear-de-fukushima-21128510.html

Rio de Janeiro

South America

Brazil

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/20940013_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_1ca5ecc04717d891e682b00468cdaeee.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

rio de janeiro, energy, solar energy, south america, green energy, uranium, angra 3 nuclear power plant, nuclear power plant, uranium enrichment, wind energy, electrical energy, nuclear power plants, the americas, fukushima nuclear power plant, brazil