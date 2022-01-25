government releases consultation; see who will receive





Jeso Carneiro

The federal government released this Saturday (22) the consultation to PIS/Pasep. Workers can check whether they are entitled to the salary bonus and the amount to be paid through the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app and by calling 158.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

Payments begin on February 8 for professionals in the private sector and on February 15 for civil servants.

Who is entitled to the salary bonus

To be entitled to the PIS/Pasep benefit, you must meet all the requirements below:

Have been paid for at least 30 days of work in 2020;

Have worked with a formal contract in 2020;

Have received, on average, up to a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020;

Be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least 5 years;

That your employer has updated your data in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) .

They are not entitled to the allowance, even if they fit into the above situations:

domestic servants;

Rural workers employed by individuals;

Urban workers employed by individuals;

Workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity;

How to consult the value

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount.

With information from G1