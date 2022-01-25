Government wants to open Transpetro to Petrobras competitors (PETR3;PETR4)

The Ministry of Economy wants to speed up the publication of an interim measure to try to increase competition in the logistics and fuel distribution sector. The objective would be to “de-verticalize” the fuel market, with the intention of reducing prices and allowing Petrobras’ competitors (PETR3;PETR4) to have access to Transpetro’s infrastructure.

The construction of the text runs in parallel with the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the government, which proposes to eliminate taxes on fuels – which could reduce federal revenue by about R$ 50 billion.

The idea came from the Secretariat of Advocacy for Competition and Competitiveness (SEAE), and was negotiated with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), National Agency for Waterway Transport (ANTAQ), National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) , among other bodies. The proposal, however, has not yet advanced because it encounters resistance in some of these bodies consulted.

There is an assessment in the department that deals with competition at the Ministry of Economy that Transpetro’s current logistics and fuel distribution structure would be idle and the company could allow access to its infrastructure to Petrobras’ competitors.

At the Ministry of Economy, technicians say that, within the scope of market opening and the divestments that have been carried out by the state-owned company in recent years, a gap was identified to make transport through other channels.

PEC

Rapporteur of a project headed by the Senate to reduce fuel prices, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) criticized the proposal negotiated by President Jair Bolsonaro to zero federal taxes levied on the price of gasoline.

According to him, the proposal to eliminate the collection of PIS and Cofins would not have effects to reduce consumer prices and would serve as political ammunition to pressure governors to change the ICMS, the main source of revenue for the States, in an election year. “It’s totally ineffectual, it’s pure rhetoric, it’s pure factoid.”

