Gramado, reserve bench and more: Flamengo and Portuguesa’s latest preparations for Luso-Brasileiro

With a contract valid until May, Casa do Flamengo in most of the Carioca Championship games it will be the Luso-Brasileiro. The stadium is also the stage for the debut of Rubro-Negro in the competition, which takes place this Wednesday, at 21:35, against Portuguesa. Therefore, the report THROW! visited the site and brings the details of the last adjustments that have been made.

Initially, it is worth noting that Flamengo made improvements to the stadium’s lawn. Among the investments made, the Clube da Gávea carried out the “top dressing”, an operation in which a mixture of washed sand with substrates and fertilizers is applied. The objective of the process is to smooth the surface – which, apparently, seems to have been successful.

One of the final details to be done is to apply the paint that will demarcate the game lines. Portuguesa, owner of the stadium and who will be visiting on the debut, confirmed that the appointments will be made this Tuesday, the eve of the first match.

Detail of the Luso-Brasileiro’s pitch (Photo: Armando Paiva/LANCEPRESS!)

Another investment being made by Flamengo is in relation to reserve banks. During the visit of the report, the site was still in the preparation stage, as can be seen in the photo below. The improvement is not temporary, therefore, the revitalized banks will remain in Luso-Brasileiro (and will not be customized with the red-black emblem, for example).

Reserve bank (Photo: Armando Paiva/LANCEPRESS!)

The bleachers chairs, in turn, were painted and revitalized by the Portuguesa itself. The venue’s capacity is 5,044 people, but only 4,004 seats were released for use during the State.

Chairs were painted (Photo: Armando Paiva/LANCEPRESS!)

Thus, for this Wednesday’s game, the Nation will be able to buy 3,500 tickets. Lusa, on the other hand, was entitled to sell 500, of which 100 are free. As can be seen in the photo below, there will be a division to separate the fans.

Separation point between the fans (Photo: Armando Paiva/LANCEPRESS!)

Unlike the agreement made in 2016, Flamengo saw no need and chose not to build a provisional grandstand in the eastern sector. Thus, the space will be used as parking.

Finally, the spotlights are ready to host night games, such as the match between Flamengo and Portuguesa. This Tuesday night, a final test will be made to ensure the quality of the lighting.

The reflectors are ready (Photo: Armando Paiva/LANCEPRESS!)

Flamengo will send Carioca’s opening games, while the Maracanã lawn is being renovated. And there, Fluminense will also play as home team. THE L! heard the president of Lusa, Marcelo Barros, to find out more about the host side of the Ilha do Governador club, who saw Rubro-Negro prefer the location instead of sending the matches in Volta Redonda, something common in previous years.

– Portuguesa never denied help, shelter, to a confrere. Flamengo showed interest and, at the same time, we sat down to talk and made our stadium available. As for the values, you can be sure that Lusa did the least possible to be able to count on the games of these two teams and, in a way, to value the Carioca Championship even more – he said, amending:

– Flamengo is helping us, mainly, in the renovation of the dressing rooms and from now on in the maintenance of the field, which was already good, but even so, it underwent more improvements.

OPENING FOR THE BROTHERS

The agreement between the parties, it is worth remembering, will also be financially advantageous for Portuguesa. However, the president stressed that the most important thing, in fact, is to show the club’s openness to the confreres.

– Undoubtedly, it’s money that comes in at a good time and will help us. But the most important thing is to show that Portuguesa again opens the doors of its stadium to the confreres. We believe that this is how we will have football in Rio, which is the most charming in Brazil, increasingly stronger – explained the representative.

VISIBILITY FOR THE STADIUM

Finally, Marcelo Barros highlighted the importance of the stadium being able to receive important commitments. At the end of last year, for example, the Luso-Brasileiro hosted Zico’s Star Game, in which the pitch was highly praised.

– It is important because of the visibility that these games bring to our club, which seeks to grow with each passing year, not for nothing in the last carioca we did our best campaign. Like the game of the Stars, both Flamengo and Fluminense choose the Luso-Brasileiro to play, accredits the stadium and shows its value-he explained.