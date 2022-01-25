Gran Turismo 7 will weigh 110GB on PS4 and 94GB on PS5

Gran Turismo 7 will have a variety of tracks, vehicles, customizations and features to present a world-class racing experience. Therefore, fans of the franchise will need to prepare a space in the storage of the consoles to enjoy the next release of the series. On PS4, you’ll need about 110GB.

Who warns about the weight of the game on the last generation console is the PlayStation Direct page, which still brings information about the number of players per session (2-20) and the need for a PS Plus subscription for online gameplay. Already on PS5, the size will be a little smaller (almost 90 GB), according to the Twitter account “PlayStation Game Size“:

The difference in the size of Gran Turismo 7 on consoles is thanks to a technology exclusive to the PS5, the Ooodle Kraken, which compresses the size of games. That way, titles will take up less space on the SSD and have improved performance for loading.

The game will be released on March 4th for PS4 and PS5.

