Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy.| Photo: Edu Andrade/Ascom/Ministry of Economy.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, asked the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) to include a system in the transparency portal to identify all nominations for public office. The initiative should apply to all ministries, public banks, offices and municipalities. The information must include: the name of the person who made the nomination, the person who nominated it, and all the people who endorsed the name indicated.

“This is very important because, evidently, the responsibility for acts, due to the lack of eventual integrity, is the responsibility of the person who lacked integrity. But it is important that everyone knows who made the mistake or mistake of appointing the inappropriate person for the position”, Guedes said in a podcast by the Ministry of Economy released in December.

The minister argues that the initiative will place the country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) standard of best transparency practices. The CGU is analyzing the request by Guedes and the Ministry of Economy on the subject, according to the newspaper O Globo. The minister made the request to the body during a meeting of the Interministerial Committee to Combat Corruption (CICC).