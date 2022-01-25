Hoarse, Tiago Abravanel complains of sore throat

Tiago Abravanel and Arthur Aguiar joined a group of brothers in the garden of the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Minutes after Pedro Scooby revealed his plans for the carnival, Abravanel complained of a sore throat.

“I’ve never been like this,” said Silvio Santos’ grandson to Scooby. “Didn’t it improve anything?”, asked the surfer.

“I don’t know if anything, but oh [mostrando a voz rouca]”. Pedro then offered to make him a ginger, garlic and lemon tea. Jade approached and asked if he had already had something.

I took it yesterday and I took it today. But it’s not possible, I’ve never been like this. If it was something I had already stayed with, it was fine. I was never like this. Tiago Abravanel

Arthur Aguiar calmed his colleague saying that it could be because of the temperature change. Seconds later, Tiago started doing some voice exercises.

splash contacted TV Globo to find out about the service offered to the singer. The grade will be updated when there is a response.