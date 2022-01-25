Horizon Forbidden West is highly praised in preview

The first preview of Horizon Forbidden West has been released, with opinions about Aloy’s next adventure being quite positive. According to IGN, the sequel impresses by evolving the Zero Dawn experience and fulfills all the promises in gameplay and protagonist development.

According to reporter Jonathon Dornbush, responsible for playing four hours of the exclusive on PS5 and producing the video below, Guerrilla Games took advantage of all the favorable aspects, listened to the negative feedback – both from the press and from the players – and the result was satisfactory. Watch:

Freedom in a beautiful open world

Exploration is an extremely positive point. In addition to the glider and hook used by the character in the State of Play trailer, Guerrilla paid close attention to one of the problems of the first title: mountain climbing.

If going up or down from some high points of the scenario was confusing, now just activate Focus and the interaction routes will be very clear to players. The combination of these new features will give you freedom in Horizon Forbidden West.

much to discover

According to Narrative Director Benjamin McCaw, Guerrilla listened to feedback from fans and expert critics. Animations, NPCs, and even sound effects will deliver environments that are full of life and feel more realistic, even in less dense cities compared to Meridian.

These locations will have a series of never-before-seen interactions in the franchise, such as more elaborate fights and side quests. In Horizon Forbidden West, sidequests were built with a more thoughtful look at how rewarding the experience will be for the player. In this way, stronger weapons and cosmetics connected to the game’s lore will be offered. In McCaw’s words:

If you have any activity in the world, a board game, a battlefield, camp or outpost associated with Regalla’s rebels, and things that hark back to the previous game, they all have to convey that they are part of that world. They need to be part of the story.

In Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy Will Be Under A Lot Of Pressure

Solve the plague, defeat machines, survive and continue the legacy of Elisabeth Sobeck. In short, in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy has the responsibility to save the world and this will greatly affect the adventurer’s interaction with the other characters, according to McCaw.

But to deal with this, the protagonist will not only count on new friendships to overcome the challenges. Machines will be one of the attractions, but the number of tools and a revamped melee fights will marry gameplay and narrative.

On PlayStation 5, it’s quite an experience…

According to Dornbush, playing Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 will be a different experience. The animations are very fluid in and out of combat, the scenarios offer incredible landscapes and the richness of details was very well explored. Even during dialogue, fans will notice a difference in the camera and expressions captured.

Concluding his impressions, the journalist once again emphasizes the evolution made with the basis of Horizon Zero Dawn. The small errors and poorly explored topics have now been successfully improved, and the set of new mechanics and technologies applied to the title by Guerrilla Games made him even more excited to venture into the rest of the narrative.

See what exploration in aquatic environments will look like

In the latest trailer released by PlayStation, we saw what the exploration mechanics will look like once Aloy is underwater. Players will have to keep an eye out for water machines and strong ocean currents. Look!