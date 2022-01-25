Horizon Forbidden West will have new mechanics “underwater”

THE Sony revealed yet another snippet of gameplay from Horizon Forbidden West. This time, the company detailed how the gameplay in aquatic environments will be. With menus in Portuguese and showing the dangers encountered by Aloy while underwater, the exploration will introduce new mechanics.

In addition to keeping an eye on the use of a diving mask to stay submerged for as long as you deem necessary, the adventurer will be able to protect herself from the aquatic machines hiding in the kelp forests and will need to gain momentum when crossing the sea currents.

Horizon Forbidden West’s visual and aquatic environment details took a long time to complete, according to director Mathijs de Jonge. Each strand is individually rendered and many details will be noticed by the community exploring the San Francisco ruins.

Those who are eager to “dive” into the adventure sequence, have until February 18 to finish those old games saved on the console’s HD or SSD. The reason? The title will take up more than 85GB of storage, according to PlayStation Game Size.

Horizon Forbidden West will have only one ending, which will be impactful

As in Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will have a single ending, but the way Aloy interacted with her allies could change some details throughout the adventure. According to Benjamin McCaw, the title’s narrative director, it will be a “strong and impactful” outcome. Look!

