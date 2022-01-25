How celebrities deal with vitiligo, Natália’s skin disease, from BBB 22 – 01/25/2022

Former model Luiza Brunet has the international top Winnie Harlow as well, Sophia Alckmin, ditto. Natural, however, that the appearance of model Natália, participant of the BBB 22, increased interest in vitiligo, a disease characterized by light spots on the skin, which appear on the face and body, sometimes mirrored, sometimes forming drawings. For dermatologists, this is also the case: “Vitiligo is a disease characterized by the appearance of white spots on the skin and mucous membranes, which can cause the appearance of white hairs and hairs”, says Patrícia Paludo, dermatologist at the Vitiligo Clinic in Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro, specializing in the disease. She says that the issue has a genetic character and is strongly influenced by stress factors. “It can appear at any age. It does not affect other organs, but it can be associated with thyroid disease.”

Is there a cure?

In most cases, vitiligo is autoimmune. This means that it is possible to stabilize the progression of the disease and repigment the spots. However, throughout life, new spots can appear. “In this way, we can say that there is treatment but there is no cure.”

Patricia Paludo, dermatologist

Vitiligo X Albinism

Natalia said, on air, that vitiligo is the same as albinism when it affects a large area. Not quite: “Actually, this is universal vitiligo, a type that can affect 80% or more of the skin. However, it is a different condition from albinism. In vitiligo there is destruction of melanocytes while in albinism melanocytes are present but do not work. Albinism is present from birth and vitiligo, in most cases, develops after birth”, explains Patrícia.

In these cases, depigmentation may be indicated to lighten the areas of skin that have remained with color. With depigmentation, the skin becomes very sensitive, but without blemishes.

Illness and self-esteem

Living with vitiligo stains was once more complex — who doesn’t remember Michael Jackson’s crazy tactics to disguise the disease? But today, there is a movement to speak openly about our differences. Behold, Canadian model Winnie Harlow has become a spokesperson for the issue since 2014, when she participated in the American TV series “America’s Next Top Model”. Sophia Alckmin, daughter of former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, also admitted to having vitiligo and says she “is not ashamed of it”. Luiza Brunet, who saw the first spot appear on her foot at the age of 2, doesn’t mind them either. “It’s so important to make women more comfortable with this issue of having the skin marked, it’s important to talk about vitiligo”, she says.

Vitiligo drives me. I did some treatments, but I stopped years ago, because there’s the issue of stress and the more you focus on it, the more it becomes a problem. I’ve always worked with fashion and beauty and I didn’t have Photoshop: in several photos, the stain appeared and it didn’t bother me. I know who I am. I never had a problem talking.

Luiza Brunet

Extra care in summer

The white patches of vitiligo have a higher risk of sunburn. “Those who have vitiligo can get the sun, but they need to be more attentive. It is important to use sunscreen regularly, in addition to clothes, hats and sunglasses with UV protection”, says Patricia. Despite this risk of burns, the sun is very important in the treatment. “Controlled exposure helps a lot in the pigmentation of spots”, says the dermato.

“Today I take less sun than I used to, precisely because the contrast is very strong and the skin of vitiligo is more susceptible to burns. But I’ve had a lot of sun when I had fewer spots. If I’m going to wear a skirt, I use a self-tan the day before for a light toned Ready!

I find it amazing that people talk more openly about vitiligo, models show their tattooed bodies in a different way? It’s so pretty—with its spots on balls, hearts, in pairs. It is a form of natural tattoo.

Luiza Brunet

And good news: contrary to what it may seem, people with vitiligo have a lower risk of skin cancer than those who don’t.

Contraindicated cosmetic procedures

People with vitiligo may experience Kobner’s phenomenon — which is the appearance of new spots at sites of trauma. “Therefore, they should be more attentive to procedures that involve trauma to the skin such as microneedling and physical peelings such as crystal”, alert Patricia. Products containing acids should be used with greater caution as they can increase sensitivity leading to burns.

Targeted treatments

There are several treatments to pigmentation the spots. Sun and phototherapy can help, as well as oral medication, creams, or medication injections. “When the spots do not have the ability to improve with clinical treatments, melanocyte transplant surgery may be indicated”, he concludes.