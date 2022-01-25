How Putin Turned Gas Supply into a Political Weapon

It officially opened in September, but since it was announced it has spawned a slew of antibodies. It is the undersea pipeline destined to transport gas from Russia to Germany, now admittedly a weapon in the midst of a political crisis. Both the United States, the United Kingdom and Ukraine immediately spoke out against its construction, announced in 2015, as they considered it too much increased the influence of Moscow in Europe.

Now, and although it is not yet fully operational, the same pipeline is at the heart of the concerns of traditionally allied countries, fearful that, out of revenge, Putin will close the supply. The restlessness alone is already considered, by the experts heard by CNN, a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Since Russia’s objective is divide and rule, they now seek to break the unity of the European Union and NATO. And this pipeline serves that purpose perfectly”, says Kristine Berzina, from the German Marshall Fund of the United States, an independent research centre.

For years, both Russia and Germany argued that this was just a commercial enterprise and had nothing to do with politics. But the truth is that in Central and Eastern Europe, where gas supplies from Russia play an essential role in energy production and domestic heating, few issues will actually be more political than energy security. And while Russia has so far refused to use energy to put pressure on Europe, the International Energy Agency has long been pointing the finger at Moscow for contributing to the European gas price crisis.