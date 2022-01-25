How Tonga’s Volcano Torn Underwater Internet Cable Will Be Repaired

Jane Wakefield – BBC News Technology Reporter

An undersea fiber optic cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world was cut during the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha?apai undersea volcano in the Pacific.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it could take more than a month to repair the 49,889 km of cable in the South Pacific.





The underwater eruption — followed by a tsunami — on 15 January left Tonga’s 110,000 people stranded.

A 2G wireless connection has been established on the main island, using a satellite dish from the University of the South Pacific. But the service is spotty, and the internet is slow.

How will the cable be fixed?

The cable, operated by Tonga Cable, is believed to have been damaged about 37 km offshore.

According to the Reuters news agency, a damage inspection conducted by the company after the volcano erupted appeared to confirm the cable had broken.

The process for “patching” the cable is actually quite simple, according to Virgin Media’s chief engineer Peter Jamieson, who is also vice chairman of the European Subsea Cable Association.

“They will send a pulse of light from the island, and a machine will measure how long it takes to travel — that will establish where the rupture is,” he explains.

Subsequently, a vessel specializing in cable repair will be sent to the site of the first break.

She will use an ROV (Remotely Operated Undersea Vehicle) or a tool known as a grappling hook (basically a hook on a chain) to retrieve the broken end.

It will be reconnected to the new cable aboard the vessel — and then the same process will be performed at the other end of the break.

If all goes well, the entire process will take between five and seven days.

Why might it take longer?

It will take time to bring a cable repair vessel to the archipelago — the closest is currently docked in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, about 4,700 km away.

The specialist boat, The Reliance, serves more than 50,000 km in the South Pacific.

Experts will have to determine that the area is safe for the vessel and crew, and that there are no more volcanoes subject to erupting.

Do these cables break often?

It is estimated that up to 200 repairs are carried out globally per year, but it is rare for them to be caused by natural disasters (90% of ruptures are caused by fishing boats’ nets or anchors).

Increasingly, tracking technology is being used to inform operators of the presence of boats in areas that could pose a risk to cables so that they are able to contact them directly to alert them.

Data transmission cables are made of glass fiber optics, but much of the cable thickness is just a protective coating for the glass fibers.

Cables that run through a continental shelf must be buried between one and two meters deep. However, many are only on the ocean floor because they are too deep to be damaged.

The exception to this is natural disasters, as happened in Tonga. In 2006, an earthquake off the coast of Taiwan broke a cable, leading to the loss of internet connection and international phone services in the region.

How vital are these cables?

In western countries, if a cable breaks it is not a problem, because there are many others. The UK, for example, has around 50 cables that provide data to the country.

In Tonga, there was only one.

“Ideally, you would have at least two cables,” says Jamieson. “But cables are expensive and there’s no motivation for Facebook, Google or anyone else to build one there.”

Worldwide, it is estimated that there are more than 430 cables, which run 1.3 million km around the planet.

After a cable broke in 2019 — because of a ship’s anchor — Tonga signed a 15-year contract to get satellite connection.

But the use of satellite phones has been affected by the volcanic ash covering the country. Some people have reported that they can only call — and receive no calls.

Because of the cost, the use of satellite phones is limited to government officials and some companies.

Mobile network provider Digicel has installed an interim system on the main island of Tongatapu, using the University of the South Pacific satellite dish to provide limited 2G coverage.

