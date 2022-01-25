How would the war in Ukraine affect the energy sector in Europe?

(Bloomberg) — Energy starved, Europe is trying to estimate the extent of the damage if Russia invades Ukraine. This calculation largely depends on the reaction of the US president.

Russia sent gas to Europe throughout the Cold War and after the annexation of Crimea in the more recent period. The Russian government is unlikely to jeopardize the country’s reputation as a reliable energy supplier, according to Uniper, which is one of the biggest buyers of Russian gas in Europe.

However, Joe Biden warned of severe economic restrictions if Russian troops enter Ukraine. The flow of gas to Europe would be threatened by sanctions preventing Russia from doing business in foreign currency or other banking restrictions.

“We have to prepare for almost every scenario,” said Gregor Pett, Uniper’s executive vice president of market analysis, in an interview.

Some of these scenarios are discussed below. The continent depends on Russia for about a third of the gas it consumes. Europe is already facing its worst energy crisis since the 1970s and gas inventories are dangerously low. Prices have more than doubled in the past six months on fears of war and limited supplies from Russia — despite repeated assertions by President Vladimir Putin that he has no plans to invade Ukraine.

financial sanctions

Western powers have warned that they may disconnect Russia from the Swift international payments system, although the idea faces opposition from several European countries.

Russian banks may also be subject to the restrictions, but with the possibility of exemptions to preserve energy transactions – many of which are carried out in dollars or euros.

Russia cuts off supply

In the most extreme scenario, Gazprom could retaliate against sanctions by cutting off gas supplies to Europe. This would cripple the continent’s energy systems and cause huge price increases. For many experts, Russia is unlikely to go that far.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions

In the event of an invasion, the newly built Nord Stream 2, the multibillion-dollar gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany, could be crippled. The subsea pipeline was expected to increase energy supply, but its approval process became the scene of fierce political disputes.

Biden supports sanctions on Nord Stream 2 in the event of an invasion, but the government of new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has signaled that an escalation of the crisis could spell the end of the pipeline.

Russia cuts gas flow via Ukraine

Perhaps the biggest uncertainty is what happens to the huge amount of gas that Russia transports through Ukraine. Moscow could interrupt these flows in the event of a conflict, said Volodymyr Omelchenko, head of energy research at Ukraine’s Razumkov Center. This would give Russia leverage to “impose its conditions on Ukraine and the European Union”.

Ukraine stops the flow

This is the least likely scenario, in Omelchenko’s view. “This is only possible if the pipeline is damaged,” he said. But Russia could use this situation to promote Nord Stream 2.

While Russian gas flows to Europe have been disrupted in the past during disputes with Ukraine over prices, these flows have remained virtually constant even after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

However, the risks are enormous, with consequences for prices. If Ukrainian transit is affected, it will not be easy to replace these volumes of gas.

Accidents happen

In any conflict, there is a risk of damage to infrastructure — on purpose or by accident. This could affect supply and prices in Europe for many years to come.

